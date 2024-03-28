Guam AG's Withdrawal Stalls Simon Sanchez High School Rebuild, Threatens Key Services

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office on Thursday criticized Attorney General Douglas Moylan's decision to withdraw legal representation of 22 government of Guam agencies, terming it a failure to uphold his Organic Act duty. This move has put a halt to numerous projects, including the much-needed reconstruction of Simon Sanchez High School, affecting the delivery of vital public services.

Impact on Simon Sanchez High School and Public Services

The withdrawal by AG Moylan has notably obstructed the progress on the reconstruction of Simon Sanchez High School. The governor's office highlighted that the Department of Public Works (DPW) has already initiated the solicitation process and received responses for the construction manager role. However, due to the absence of legal guidance from the AG's office, the review of these proposals remains pending. This delay not only impacts the school community waiting eagerly for their new building but also signifies potential delays for other critical public services and projects across the island.

Legal Representation and Public Projects at a Standstill

The broader implications of AG Moylan's decision stretch across 22 Government of Guam agencies, leaving critical services and projects in a state of uncertainty. The Organic Act of Guam clearly mandates the Attorney General to act as the Chief Legal Officer for the Government of Guam, a duty now perceived as abandoned. This has instigated concerns about the timely completion and implementation of various public projects, including those beyond the educational sector, affecting the island's development and the well-being of its residents.

Community and Legal Implications

As the standoff continues, the potential for long-term damage to Guam's infrastructure and public service delivery looms large. The finite pool of skilled labor is being diverted to other projects, further complicating the timeline for the commencement of the high school's reconstruction. The governor's office has called attention to the urgent need for resolution, emphasizing the critical role of the Attorney General's office in the seamless operation and advancement of the island's key initiatives.

As the community of Guam faces these unprecedented delays, the situation at Simon Sanchez High School serves as a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of legal representation, public service delivery, and the island's development. The ongoing dispute not only delays the immediate project at hand but also sets a concerning precedent for the future of public works and legal accountability in Guam.