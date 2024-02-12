Guam Agencies Under Fire: Questionable Expenses and Lack of Policy Compliance

Guam's Office of Public Accountability (OPA) recently unveiled audit reports, shedding light on the use of corporate credit cards by three government agencies: Guam Waterworks Authority/Guam Power Authority (GWA/GPA), Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB), and Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority (GHURA). The findings reveal a tapestry of questionable expenses, non-compliance with policies, and an absence of adherence to a travel law mandating the use of accrued mileage accounts for student sports competitions.

A Shadow of Doubt: Questionable Expenses

Among the agencies under scrutiny, GHURA stands out with a $4,000 down payment for an anniversary brunch venue, while GVB raised eyebrows by covering dinner expenses for spouses of government officials. In an instance that blurs the lines between personal and professional, GPA purchased a $2,000 flight for a personal trip.

Despite the absence of fraud indications, the OPA reports underscore the need for these agencies to adhere to their policies and procurement laws. The revelations have sparked a call for suspending their ability to use corporate credit cards until corrective action plans are implemented and credit card policies are updated.

The Travel Law: An Unfulfilled Mandate

One of the most striking findings in the audit reports concerns the lack of implementation of a travel law requiring the use of accrued mileage accounts for student sports competitions. This oversight highlights a disconnect between policy and practice, further emphasizing the need for improved compliance.

As the dust settles on these revelations, the Guam government agencies find themselves at a crossroads. The OPA audit reports not only underscore the need for policy compliance and adherence to procurement laws but also serve as a reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in public affairs.

The questionable expenses, including a $4,000 down payment for a brunch venue and a $2,000 flight purchase for personal use, have cast a shadow over the agencies' financial practices. As they navigate the road ahead, the agencies are expected to implement corrective action plans and update their credit card policies. The unfulfilled mandate of the travel law serves as a stark reminder of the work that lies ahead in aligning policy and practice.