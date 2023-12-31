en English
Economy

GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore’s General Elections

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:14 pm EST
As Singapore gears up for its general elections, due by November 2025, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is poised to take center stage in political debates. The GST, a critical facet of the nation’s financial policy, is expected to be hotly debated in the run-up to the elections, as the island city-state braces for a leadership transition. The impact of the GST on the populace and its implications for the economy promise to be key points of contention as parties lay out their platforms for voter consideration.

Imminent GST Hike and Its Implications

Businesses in Singapore are preparing for an increase in GST from 8% to 9% come January 1st. This impending hike has led many to unveil enticing promotions to draw in shoppers. It’s clear that the GST increase, while potentially offset by government aid, wage growth, and employment gains, will still result in higher everyday costs for consumers.

Political Parties and the GST Debate

The GST has long been a contentious issue in Singapore’s political landscape. The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) and its primary opponent, the Workers Party, have sparred consistently over the GST increase. While the PAP government seeks to fuel spending in response to a swiftly aging population, the Workers Party has repeatedly expressed objections to the GST hike.

Looking Ahead: A Nation at a Crossroads

As Singapore approaches its next general elections, the GST debate is likely to intensify. The upcoming budgetary measures will be pivotal, especially in light of an impending leadership transition. The conversation surrounding the GST – its impact on the less affluent, the projected revenue increase from the tax, and the lack of discussion on wealth taxes – stands to shape the narrative of the upcoming elections.

Economy Politics Singapore
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

