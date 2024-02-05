GSD Questions Gibraltar Government over MedDoc Ltd Contract Awards

In a recent development, the Gibraltar Social Democrats (GSD), the opposition party, has called for a statement from the Gibraltar Government concerning the Principal Auditor's concerns over the award of contracts to MedDoc Ltd worth more than £4.8 million. The contracts in question, concerning elderly healthcare services, were awarded between 2015 and 2018. According to the Principal Auditor's report, these contracts exhibited issues relating to governance, transparency, and adherence to procurement standards and regulations.

Audit Raises Governance and Transparency Concerns

The Auditor's report pointed out several irregularities in the awarding of the contracts. For one, it indicated that formal contracts were not in place. Furthermore, the report suggested that the contracts were potentially informally awarded and that there were variations in contract values. The GSD has, as a result, requested a statement to Parliament by the Health Minister to address these issues and ascertain value for money for taxpayers.

Gibraltar Government Defends Contract Awards

In response to the GSD's call, the Gibraltar Government defended its actions, stating that the contracts were awarded through a competitive tender process and extensive negotiations. The government maintained that these procedures were followed to ensure value for money. The government has accused the GSD of exploiting the situation for political gain.

Chief Minister Responds to Allegations

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo stated that the procurement processes are more transparent now than ever. He also criticized the GSD's past practices, citing an illegal contract worth £1 billion that the current administration had to terminate as it went against public procurement requirements. The ongoing debate on this matter underlines the importance of transparency and adherence to procurement regulations in public contracts, a topic that is likely to remain under scrutiny in Gibraltar's political circles.