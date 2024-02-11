Growing Worries Among Allies Over US Reliability, Regardless of Trump or Biden Victory

As the 2024 US presidential race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump intensifies, America's allies watch anxiously. The upcoming election, fraught with concerns over the candidates' age and legal issues, could bring instability. These international partners worry about the potential for a less dependable United States, a concern rooted in the tumultuous first Trump administration.

A Tested Alliance

During Trump's first term, the bonds between the US and its allies, particularly in Europe, were strained. Trump openly criticized friendly leaders and lavished praise on authoritarians. He expressed skepticism towards organizations like NATO and even suggested ending all foreign aid donations.

Biden, on the other hand, has emphasized support for Ukraine as a key priority. However, his declaration that "America is back" on the global stage has yet to be fully realized. Congressional Republicans have hindered military aid for Ukraine, and America's influence has failed to quell conflict in the Middle East.

Regardless of who emerges victorious in the 2024 election, many allied leaders fear that the US is becoming less reliable. Some have even started discussing the need for increased military spending and strategizing for an alliance without the United States.

A Delicate Balance

The 2024 presidential race presents a delicate balance for America's allies. Biden, who will be 81, is expected to run on a platform of expanding the state and supporting Ukraine against Russia. However, his age raises concerns about his ability to lead effectively.

Trump, despite facing multiple criminal indictments, is campaigning on familiar culture-war issues and fresh grievances. His unpredictability and previous foreign policy decisions have left international partners wary.

The Global Impact

As the world watches this pivotal race unfold, the implications reach far beyond American borders. The outcome could significantly reshape international relations, potentially leading to a less dependable United States on the global stage.

The 2024 US presidential election, therefore, is not just a domestic concern. It carries profound consequences for America's allies, who are bracing themselves for potential shifts in international dynamics.

In the face of this uncertainty, these nations must navigate the complexities of a changing global order, seeking new ways to ensure their security and stability in an increasingly unpredictable world.

The outcome of this pivotal race will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications, reshaping the world's political dynamics. As America's allies watch and wait, they are reminded of the delicate balance that underpins international relations and the importance of dependable partnerships in an increasingly uncertain world.