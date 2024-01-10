en English
Philippines

Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:23 pm EST
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified

In a recent turn of events, a group behind a televised advertisement calling for the amendment of the Philippine Constitution, commonly known as ‘cha-cha’ or Charter Change, has been identified. This news was part of a segment aired on TV Patrol, on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, with Sherrie Ann Torres as the correspondent. The advertisement, aired on several TV stations earlier on a Tuesday, stirred a sense of curiosity among viewers, as it did not disclose any information regarding the group’s identity, their motivations, or the specific amendments they proposed.

Lawmakers Condemn the Advertisement

Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro were among those who expressed their disapproval of the advertisement. The lawmakers questioned the use of the term ‘Edsa-pwera’ in the content and are considering initiating an investigation into the commercial. There was also a discourse regarding the funding for the pro-Charter change ad, probing into the possibility of public funds or foreign money being utilized.

Unveiling the Group: PIRMA

Detailed information revealed the group ‘PIRMA’ as the force behind the pro-Charter change advertisement. The group, represented legally, is known for advocating constitutional amendments through a people’s initiative. Questions around the funding for the campaign were addressed, underlining the group’s transparency in its process and goals.

The Call for Charter Change

The Signature campaign for Charter Change (Cha-cha) has been gaining momentum, with Lawyer Anthony Abad leading the petition. The campaign aims to amend the 1987 Constitution, offering a potential solution to the country’s unemployment problems. Lawmakers supporting the change have emphasized the necessity of addressing these issues for the betterment of the nation.

Philippines Politics
BNN Correspondents

Philippines

