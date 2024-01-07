en English
China

Groundbreaking Anti-Corruption Documentary Hits Chinese Prime Time Television

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:38 am EST
China’s state broadcaster, CCTV, commenced the new year with the prime time airing of a potent four-part anti-corruption documentary titled “Continued Efforts, Deepening Progress”. The series, which took the nation by storm, dissected 12 significant corruption cases, with the implicated high-profile officials publicly confessing their crimes in a move as unprecedented as it was powerful.

Unearthing Corruption in Chinese Soccer

In an alarming revelation, the series brought to light the deep-rooted corruption in Chinese soccer. Counted among the accused were none other than the former head coach of the Chinese men’s national soccer team, Li Tie, the former chairman of the Chinese Football Association, Chen Xuyuan, and the former deputy director of the General Administration of Sport, Du Zhaocai. The anti-corruption campaign in Chinese soccer, as unveiled by the documentary, has been the most extensive in the sport’s history, marked by its duration, depth, and the staggering number of arrests.

Awaiting Justice

The implicated individuals have since been detained and currently await public trial. The expectation is for severe punishment, considering the substantial amounts involved in their respective cases.

The Broader Anti-Corruption Campaign

But the documentary did not stop at soccer. It cast a wider net to feature other illustrious figures including the former vice governor of the People’s Bank of China and officials embroiled in bribery cases exceeding 100 million yuan. The airing of the documentary is seen as an execution of the Chinese Communist Party’s reinforced stance against corruption, as underscored at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October 2022. It signals the Party’s unwavering commitment to strict governance and self-revolution as it seeks to propel the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

In conclusion, the airing of “Continued Efforts, Deepening Progress” is a bold and unflinching portrayal of the Chinese Communist Party’s commitment to rooting out corruption at every level. It serves as a stark reminder that no one is above the law, and that the fight against corruption is critical to the nation’s progress and revitalization.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

