Greyhound Adoption Faces Hurdles: ACT Party’s ‘Pet Bond’ Proposal Offers Hope

Greyhound adoption rates in New Zealand have fallen, and return rates have risen, due to economic pressures and landlord restrictions. The ACT Party has proposed a solution that could potentially alleviate this issue—a pet bond. This policy would allow landlords to ask for a higher bond than the standard four weeks’ rent, to cover potential damages caused by pets.

Economic Barriers and Tenant Restrictions

Daniel Bohan from Greyhound as Pets (GAP NZ) has pinpointed the economic downturn and tenant restrictions as significant obstacles to adoption. The cost of living has made it increasingly difficult for potential adopters to bring a new pet into their household. In addition, stringent rules imposed by landlords on pet ownership have only added to the challenge. Bohan suggests that the introduction of a pet bond could be a potential game-changer, incentivizing landlords to permit pets and thus possibly boosting adoption rates.

The SPCA’s Stance on the Issue

While not outright endorsing the ACT Party’s proposal, the SPCA acknowledges the importance of reducing barriers to pet ownership for responsible tenants. It advocates for pets to be negotiable when dealing with property rentals. The organization believes that if landlords were more open to the idea of pets, more people would be able to adopt, benefiting not only the pets but also the adopters themselves.

Adoption Trends Amid Economic Recovery

Despite the overall downturn in adoption rates, some agencies, such as Nightrave Greyhound, have reported a resurgence in adoptions. They attribute this uptick to a returning sense of confidence in the economy. However, the immediate banning of greyhound racing—a move that has been considered previously—is seen as impractical due to the current adoption rates. It is suggested that a managed approach over several years would be required to accommodate all dogs from the industry.

The Potential Impact of the Pet Bond

The proposed pet bond is viewed as a potential relief for adoption agencies and a boon for pet owners who often face difficulties in finding pet-friendly rentals. Beyond the greyhound adoption sphere, the policy could address broader issues related to pet ownership and housing, potentially having a far-reaching impact on pet adoption rates in New Zealand.