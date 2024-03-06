Gresham Voters to Decide on Crucial Public Safety Levy in May: Boosting Firefighter, Police Ranks

Gresham, Oregon, is at a pivotal moment as the city council has unanimously voted to place a new five-year operating levy on the May ballot, a decision driven by the critical need to enhance public safety services amidst the city's growing population and increasing emergency calls. Scheduled for May 21, this levy could significantly impact the city's capacity to respond to emergencies by retaining 30 current public safety positions and adding 22 new ones, including 13 firefighters and 9 police officers.

Advertisment

Urgent Need for Enhanced Public Safety

According to Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall, the city is grappling with an insufficient number of firefighters and police officers relative to its size, a situation exacerbated by a 19% population increase over two decades. Despite this growth, the city has seen a reduction in sworn officers and only a marginal increase in firefighter staffing. The mayor highlighted the dire consequences of understaffing, including slower response times and fewer neighborhood patrols, which compromise community safety. The levy, set at $1.35 per $1,000 of assessed property value, is expected to generate $64 million over five years, funding that is crucial for the city to address its public safety challenges head-on.

Financial Implications for Residents

Advertisment

For Gresham homeowners, the proposed levy translates to an average monthly cost of $25.65, based on the city's average assessed home value of $228,000. This is in addition to a current $15 monthly fee on utility bills that funds fire, police, and park services. The levy represents a significant investment in the city's future, aiming to ensure that Gresham's emergency services can keep pace with its growing needs. Importantly, the levy will not replace the existing public safety fee but will supplement it, providing a much-needed boost to the city's public safety resources.

Accountability and Oversight

Transparency and accountability are key components of the proposed levy. Spending will be monitored by an independent seven-member citizen committee, ensuring that the funds are used effectively to enhance public safety. Additionally, the levy will be subject to annual audits, providing Gresham residents with reassurance that their investment is being managed responsibly. This structured oversight is designed to foster community trust and support for the levy, emphasizing its critical role in safeguarding Gresham's future.

As Gresham stands on the cusp of a decision that could shape its public safety landscape for years to come, the proposed levy offers a beacon of hope. Enhancing the ranks of firefighters and police officers is not just about numbers; it's about building a safer, more resilient community capable of facing the challenges of today and tomorrow. With the support of Gresham's citizens, the city could see a significant improvement in emergency response times and a reduction in crime, ensuring a safer environment for all residents. The outcome of the May vote will undoubtedly have lasting implications for Gresham, highlighting the community's commitment to public safety and well-being.