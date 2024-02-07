Grenade Blast in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal Area Leaves Three Dead on Eve of General Elections

On the eve of General Elections 2024, Karachi was rocked by a grenade explosion in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. The incident claimed the lives of three individuals and left two others injured, marking a tragic event in the city's history. The unfortunate incident occurred when 17-year-old Farooq, a police officer's son, accidentally detonated a grenade.

Unfolding Tragedy

According to police sources reported by ARY News, Farooq had stepped outside his home in Haji Limu Goth with the grenade, which subsequently exploded. The explosion not only claimed Farooq's life but also resulted in the death of a young boy who was passing by at the time. Three other individuals, including a woman, were injured in the blast. The woman, unfortunately, succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Investigation Underway

In response to the explosion, the authorities immediately sprang into action. Farooq's brother was taken into custody, and searches were conducted at Farooq's house as part of the investigation. This tragic incident underscores the ongoing security challenges faced by Karachi, particularly in light of the impending General Elections.

Immediate Response

Sindh's caretaker Home Minister Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. He also directed law enforcement agencies to ensure stringent security measures across the province. As the nation prepares for the General Elections, the blast serves as a grim reminder of the need for vigilance and robust security measures.

This incident, taking place just before the elections, has cast a shadow over the political landscape of Karachi. As the city mourns the loss of lives, it waits for justice to be served while hoping for a peaceful and safe election.