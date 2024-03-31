Armenian investigators conducted raids on supporters of a radical opposition group following a grenade attack at a Yerevan police station, spotlighting the escalating tension over proposed territorial concessions to Azerbaijan. This operation occurred after Stepan Hovakimian and two others, linked to the National Democratic Alliance, launched the attack, signaling deep-seated opposition to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's controversial border plans.

Advertisment

Roots of Unrest

The incident has been linked to Pashinian's intention to unilaterally transfer contested border areas in Armenia's Tavush province to Azerbaijan, sparking widespread outrage. Hovakimian, before the attack, voiced his frustration over the arrest of several members of the AZhB, who had shown solidarity with Tavush residents opposing the government's plans. The AZhB, while acknowledging the attackers as its supporters, denied any direct connection to their violent actions.

Government Response and Opposition Stance

Advertisment

In response to the attack, Armenian law enforcement embarked on a search and detain campaign against the AZhB supporters, reminiscent of the government's broader crackdown on dissent. Meanwhile, opposition groups, including the Combat Brotherhood, have been vocal in their criticism of Pashinian's policies, arguing that the territorial concessions would compromise Armenia's security and sovereignty. The government's stance has been met with skepticism and defiance, not only from political factions but also from the affected communities in Tavush.

Wider Implications

The grenade attack and subsequent government crackdown have intensified the political discourse around Armenia's territorial integrity and the Pashinian administration's handling of border negotiations with Azerbaijan. This incident reveals the deep divisions within Armenian society over the government's proposed concessions and the broader implications for regional stability and Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. As the situation unfolds, the international community watches closely, aware that the outcome could have significant geopolitical repercussions.