en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Greg Pence to Retire from Congress: A Surprising Announcement

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:25 am EST
Greg Pence to Retire from Congress: A Surprising Announcement

Indiana’s 6th District will witness a major shift as Congressman Greg Pence declared his intention to not run for reelection. The surprise announcement signals the end of a congressional career that commenced in 2017 with his election. Pence, a former Marine Officer, has served three terms in the House of Representatives, a tenure marked by commitment and a deep sense of purpose.

A Decision Marking the End of an Era

The news of Pence’s impending departure from Congress came as a surprise to many. His decision not to seek reelection is final, paving the way for a new representative for Indiana’s 6th District. The announcement has sparked a wave of speculation about the potential candidates who might step up to vie for the soon-to-be-vacant seat.

Gratitude and Resolve

Pence expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to serve his constituents in the nation’s capital. He described his time in Congress as a privilege and an honor. Despite his impending departure, Pence is determined to spend the remainder of his tenure delivering exceptional constituent services. His dedication to his role is evident in his resolve to continue working diligently until the end of his term.

Looking Forward

With his congressional career drawing to a close, Pence looks forward to embracing new opportunities outside of Congress. He has also expressed his anticipation for spending more time with his family. As the end of this term approaches, the focus now shifts to the upcoming election and the race for Indiana’s 6th Congressional District.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Undisclosed Hospitalizations of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: A Test for Biden's Transparency
Scrutiny is mounting in the White House as it probes the failure to disclose Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s hospitalization to President Joe Biden and key figures within the Pentagon and the National Security Council. The opaque handling of Austin’s illness by the Pentagon has led to escalating concerns and a perceived erosion of trust in
Undisclosed Hospitalizations of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: A Test for Biden's Transparency
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals
8 mins ago
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals
Singapore Government to Appoint Independent Committee for 2023 Political Salary Review
12 mins ago
Singapore Government to Appoint Independent Committee for 2023 Political Salary Review
Delhi High Court Upholds Divorce Ruling on Grounds of Wife's Cruelty
5 mins ago
Delhi High Court Upholds Divorce Ruling on Grounds of Wife's Cruelty
House Republicans Probe State Department's GEC Amid Censorship Concerns
5 mins ago
House Republicans Probe State Department's GEC Amid Censorship Concerns
New Film 'Shirley' Shines the Spotlight on Shirley Chisholm's Historic Presidential Campaign
8 mins ago
New Film 'Shirley' Shines the Spotlight on Shirley Chisholm's Historic Presidential Campaign
Latest Headlines
World News
Anticipating the 2024 College Football Season: Teams, Players, and Major Changes
48 seconds
Anticipating the 2024 College Football Season: Teams, Players, and Major Changes
Yellow Fever Exhibition Explores Disease's Historical Impact on American Politics
1 min
Yellow Fever Exhibition Explores Disease's Historical Impact on American Politics
Undisclosed Hospitalizations of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: A Test for Biden's Transparency
2 mins
Undisclosed Hospitalizations of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: A Test for Biden's Transparency
Raiders' Basketball Team on the Rise: Balancing Triumphs and Challenges
3 mins
Raiders' Basketball Team on the Rise: Balancing Triumphs and Challenges
Brock Lesnar's Backstage Influence in WWE Revealed by Matt Riddle
3 mins
Brock Lesnar's Backstage Influence in WWE Revealed by Matt Riddle
Ireland Aims to Revive World Rally Championship with a Multi-Venue Proposal
4 mins
Ireland Aims to Revive World Rally Championship with a Multi-Venue Proposal
House Republicans Probe State Department's GEC Amid Censorship Concerns
5 mins
House Republicans Probe State Department's GEC Amid Censorship Concerns
Ping Unveils New Blueprint T and S Forged Irons with Advanced Forgiveness
5 mins
Ping Unveils New Blueprint T and S Forged Irons with Advanced Forgiveness
DeMeco Ryans Defies Criticism, Leads Houston Texans to Playoffs Amid Coaching Turnover
7 mins
DeMeco Ryans Defies Criticism, Leads Houston Texans to Playoffs Amid Coaching Turnover
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
4 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app