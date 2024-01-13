Greenville Mayor Jerry J. Ransom Seeks Re-election: A Record of Dedication and Progress

Greenville’s incumbent mayor, Jerry J. Ransom, has made his intentions clear for the upcoming municipal election scheduled for May 4. Ransom, who won over 67% of the vote in the 2021 election, is now aiming for a second and final term. Having been a crucial part of the Greenville City Council since 2014, Ransom’s commitment to local governance is tenacious and unwavering.

A Record of Dedication and Progress

During his tenure, Mayor Ransom has spearheaded numerous initiatives that have significantly benefitted Greenville. Among the most notable are securing the city’s water supply for the next half-century, the successful completion of a $50 million street improvement program, and the expansion of the city’s recreational facilities. By consistently working to reduce taxes and fostering a business-friendly climate, Ransom has achieved a commendable 24-cent reduction in the tax rate in recent years.

Common-Sense Governance

Ransom’s approach to governance is underpinned by a common-sense strategy. By prioritizing low taxes, public safety, quality city services, and infrastructure improvements, particularly in streets, water, and wastewater, Ransom has demonstrated his dedication to preserving and enhancing Greenville’s quality of life. His track record and approach to governance make him a strong candidate for re-election.

From Oklahoma to Greenville’s Leadership

Born in Oklahoma, Ransom moved to Greenville in 1966, where he founded OmniSYS, a company specializing in computer-aided transcription systems. His academic background is as impressive as his business achievements, with an undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma and advanced degrees from Southern Methodist University. Together with his wife, Tommie, and their two miniature Australian Shepherds, Lexi and Boomer, Ransom calls Greenville home and is seeking the support of its residents for his re-election bid.