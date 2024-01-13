en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Greenville Mayor Jerry J. Ransom Seeks Re-election: A Record of Dedication and Progress

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
Greenville Mayor Jerry J. Ransom Seeks Re-election: A Record of Dedication and Progress

Greenville’s incumbent mayor, Jerry J. Ransom, has made his intentions clear for the upcoming municipal election scheduled for May 4. Ransom, who won over 67% of the vote in the 2021 election, is now aiming for a second and final term. Having been a crucial part of the Greenville City Council since 2014, Ransom’s commitment to local governance is tenacious and unwavering.

A Record of Dedication and Progress

During his tenure, Mayor Ransom has spearheaded numerous initiatives that have significantly benefitted Greenville. Among the most notable are securing the city’s water supply for the next half-century, the successful completion of a $50 million street improvement program, and the expansion of the city’s recreational facilities. By consistently working to reduce taxes and fostering a business-friendly climate, Ransom has achieved a commendable 24-cent reduction in the tax rate in recent years.

Common-Sense Governance

Ransom’s approach to governance is underpinned by a common-sense strategy. By prioritizing low taxes, public safety, quality city services, and infrastructure improvements, particularly in streets, water, and wastewater, Ransom has demonstrated his dedication to preserving and enhancing Greenville’s quality of life. His track record and approach to governance make him a strong candidate for re-election.

From Oklahoma to Greenville’s Leadership

Born in Oklahoma, Ransom moved to Greenville in 1966, where he founded OmniSYS, a company specializing in computer-aided transcription systems. His academic background is as impressive as his business achievements, with an undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma and advanced degrees from Southern Methodist University. Together with his wife, Tommie, and their two miniature Australian Shepherds, Lexi and Boomer, Ransom calls Greenville home and is seeking the support of its residents for his re-election bid.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
1 hour ago
Virginia County Admits to Underreporting Biden's 2020 Victory Margin by 4,000 Votes
In a startling revelation, Prince William County in northern Virginia confessed to underreporting President Joe Biden’s victory margin over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election by roughly 4,000 votes. The error, although significant, did not alter the outcome of any race and was not found to favor any particular party or candidate. Behind the
Virginia County Admits to Underreporting Biden's 2020 Victory Margin by 4,000 Votes
Kitsap County Court to Hear Challenge on Trump's Eligibility for Washington State Primary Ballot
2 hours ago
Kitsap County Court to Hear Challenge on Trump's Eligibility for Washington State Primary Ballot
Humza Yousaf Targets Tories in Bid to Secure SNP's Position Amid Declining Support
3 hours ago
Humza Yousaf Targets Tories in Bid to Secure SNP's Position Amid Declining Support
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
1 hour ago
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
Internet Freedom Under Siege: Surfshark Forecasts Election-Related Restrictions in 2024
2 hours ago
Internet Freedom Under Siege: Surfshark Forecasts Election-Related Restrictions in 2024
Ghana's New Patriotic Party Primaries: 326 Candidates to Contest
2 hours ago
Ghana's New Patriotic Party Primaries: 326 Candidates to Contest
Latest Headlines
World News
Marcus McGhee: An Emerging Star in the UFC Ring Set to Face Gaston Bolanos
39 seconds
Marcus McGhee: An Emerging Star in the UFC Ring Set to Face Gaston Bolanos
Rising Wrestling Star Jackson Turley: Epitome of Rutgers' Strategic Success
59 seconds
Rising Wrestling Star Jackson Turley: Epitome of Rutgers' Strategic Success
Toronto Patriots Bound for the FIBA 3x3.EXE Super Premier Basketball League 2024
1 min
Toronto Patriots Bound for the FIBA 3x3.EXE Super Premier Basketball League 2024
Asa Hutchinson: A Journey from Rebellious Youth to Esteemed Public Servant
1 min
Asa Hutchinson: A Journey from Rebellious Youth to Esteemed Public Servant
ESL Unveils First Six Teams for IEM Dallas 2024: A Blend of Elites and Emerging Talents
2 mins
ESL Unveils First Six Teams for IEM Dallas 2024: A Blend of Elites and Emerging Talents
A High-Stakes Rematch: San Diego State and New Mexico Brace for an Intense Basketball Encounter
4 mins
A High-Stakes Rematch: San Diego State and New Mexico Brace for an Intense Basketball Encounter
Ukraine and UK Ink Historic Security Agreement Amid Geopolitical Tensions
4 mins
Ukraine and UK Ink Historic Security Agreement Amid Geopolitical Tensions
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
4 mins
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
5 mins
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app