Greensboro Honors Henry and Shirley Frye: Unveiling a Monument to Justice, Equality, and Progress

In the heart of Greensboro, a new monument is set to rise—a testament to a couple whose lives have been interwoven with the city's history and progress. On February 20, Center City Park will become the unveiling site for a statue honoring Henry and Shirley Frye, a duo celebrated not only for their groundbreaking accomplishments but also for their enduring legacy in the realms of justice, equality, and community service. With a story that spans decades of dedication, their bronze likenesses will soon stand as a beacon of inspiration for generations to come.

A Legacy Cast in Bronze

Henry Frye's journey from being the first Black assistant U.S. attorney in the state to his historic tenure as the first Black chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court encapsulates a narrative of relentless perseverance and groundbreaking achievements. His path was mirrored by the equally formidable strides of Shirley Frye, whose efforts led to the integration of the city's segregated YWCAs. Today, the YWCA not only bears her name but also stands as a monument to her unyielding commitment to social justice. Together, the Fryes' contributions have indelibly shaped Greensboro, fostering an environment of inclusivity and equality.

An Event of Historic Proportions

The unveiling ceremony, poised to be a cornerstone event for the community, will welcome public figures and citizens alike to commemorate this monumental occasion. Notable speakers, including Gov. Roy Cooper and Mayor Nancy Vaughan, are slated to honor the Fryes' enduring legacy. Their words will echo the sentiment of a city grateful for the couple's decades of service and leadership. This public celebration, open to all, underscores the community's acknowledgment and appreciation of the Fryes' pivotal role in Greensboro's history.

A Monument for the Future

More than a mere physical representation, the statue of Henry and Shirley Frye is envisioned as a symbol of hope and progress. It stands to remind current and future generations of the power of determination, the importance of social justice, and the impact of pioneering leaders on a community. As Greensboro looks forward, the Fryes' legacy will continue to inspire action and change, embodying the city's aspirations for a more inclusive and equitable society.

As Greensboro prepares to unveil this symbol of history and hope in Center City Park, the statue of Henry and Shirley Frye promises to be not only a tribute to a remarkable couple but also a beacon for the city's ongoing journey towards justice and equality. Their legacies, now immortalized in bronze, will continue to inspire and guide the community, reminding us all of the enduring power of commitment to the greater good.