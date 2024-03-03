Greens Unveil Preventative Health Plan in Tasmania, Targeting Hospital Strain Relief

Dr. Darren Briggs, a Greens candidate for Braddon, has today announced the launch of a comprehensive preventative health plan aimed at alleviating the ongoing strain on Tasmania's hospitals. The plan emphasizes the importance of shifting focus towards preventive measures to ensure sustainable healthcare improvements across the state.

Addressing the Root Causes

The proposed health strategy by the Greens includes several key initiatives designed to foster a healthier Tasmanian community and reduce the burden on the state's healthcare system. Among these initiatives is the commitment to fight for the extension of the 'Healthy Tasmania' grants program, aiming to increase funding to $5 million per year and ensure its continuation beyond 2026. Additionally, the plan advocates for the expansion of the SmartFood and Move Well Eat Well programs to all public schools, promoting healthy eating and exercise habits from a young age.

Comprehensive Preventative Measures

Further measures outlined in the plan focus on tackling health issues at their source. This includes pushing for a program to provide free, government-funded smoking cessation products in GP clinics, establishing a health and wellness app fund, and launching a Healthy Eating Advisory service in Tasmania. These initiatives collectively aim to support individuals in making healthier lifestyle choices, thereby preventing the onset of health issues that could later require hospital treatment.

Challenging the Status Quo

Briggs criticized the current government's priorities, highlighting the need for a significant shift towards preventative health to address the underlying challenges faced by Tasmania's hospitals. The Greens' preventative health policies represent a move towards prioritizing long-term health outcomes over immediate political gains, challenging the status quo and advocating for real change in the state's approach to healthcare.

The plan's emphasis on prevention as the best cure reflects Briggs' experiences as a doctor and underscores the Greens' commitment to transforming Tasmania's healthcare system. By focusing on preventive health, the party aims to not only improve care within hospitals but also reduce the overall demand for hospital services in the long term. With these policies, the Greens are setting a new direction for healthcare in Tasmania, one that prioritizes the well-being of the community and the sustainability of the healthcare system.