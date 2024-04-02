Greens Lack Financial Support for Voice Referendum Despite Vocal Backing

The Australian Greens, despite their vocal advocacy for the Voice to Parliament referendum, did not financially contribute to the Yes campaign, as revealed by Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) data. This comes after Senator Lidia Thorpe's departure from the party due to disagreements over the referendum, highlighting internal divisions.

Advertisment

Financial Contributions Unveiled

The AEC's recent disclosure indicates that the Greens did not meet the threshold for financial contributions or expenditures exceeding $15,200 in support of the Yes campaign. While Greens MPs utilized their electoral printing budgets for campaign materials, these actions did not qualify as reportable expenses under AEC guidelines for the referendum process. The party emphasized its encouragement for supporters to directly donate to First Nations-led campaign groups, aligning with the Yes campaign's preference for leadership by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples rather than political entities.

Comparative Campaign Spending

Advertisment

In contrast, the Labor Party invested significantly in the Yes campaign, contributing $500,000 and spending an additional $939,279 on various campaign activities. The Yes campaign groups collectively outspent their No counterparts by more than two to one, with major financial backing from corporate and philanthropic donors, including Australia's four largest banks and mining conglomerates. Meanwhile, the Liberal and National parties, which opposed the Voice, disclosed spending $2.8 million on campaign materials without making direct donations to major No campaign groups.

Implications of Financial Strategies

The divergence in financial support strategies among political parties underscores the complex dynamics of the Voice referendum campaign, reflecting differing approaches to engaging with and supporting constitutional change proposals. The Greens' decision to forgo direct financial contributions, instead focusing on in-kind support and advocacy, raises questions about the effectiveness and impact of political parties' roles in referendums that seek significant constitutional amendments. As the dust settles, the financial strategies employed by various parties and groups during the campaign will likely inform future political campaigns and referendums in Australia.