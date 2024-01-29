Greenpeace and NGOs Rally to Influence Brazilian Supreme Court on Indigenous Land Rights

Justice Gilmar Mendes of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) in Brazil has received a significant document from Greenpeace Brazil and multiple international NGOs. They seek admission as amici curiae, often termed 'friends of the court', in the ongoing case of Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) No. 7582. The case pertains to the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib), the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL), and the Rede Sustentabilidade, who are challenging the Temporal Landmark law.

The Controversial Temporal Landmark Law

The Temporal Landmark law, approved by the Brazilian Congress, stipulates that indigenous reserves can only be demarcated in areas where indigenous communities were residing at the time of the Federal Constitution's enactment on October 5, 1988. This piece of legislation has triggered a substantial controversy, with the NGOs arguing that it infringes upon the constitutional rights of indigenous peoples to their ancestral lands and traditional ways of living.

Role of Amici Curiae

If granted the status of amici curiae, these NGOs, including Greenpeace Brazil, will have the privilege to partake in all stages of the legal process through their legal representatives. This involvement aims to provide a broader perspective and contribute towards a fair and balanced judgment.

President Lula’s Stand Against the Law

Brazilian President Lula has openly expressed his disapproval of the Temporal Landmark law by vetoing it. He has conveyed his confidence in the Supreme Federal Court to resolve the dispute justly, reflecting the ongoing tension between indigenous rights and governmental legislation.

While the case unfolds, the report concerning the situation in the Yanomami Indigenous Land underscores the detrimental impact of illegal mining and the inadequacy of governmental efforts to address the issue. The report, endorsed by the Wanassedume Ye’kwana Association (Seduume) and the Urihi Yanomami Association, and backed by the technical support from the Instituto Socioambiental (ISA) and Greenpeace Brasil, underscores the pressing need for advocating indigenous land rights in Brazil.