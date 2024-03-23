Greenko's 44 Entities Funnel Rs 117 Crore into Electoral Bonds, Shadowing Political Donations

Renewable energy giant Greenko has stirred the political financing waters in India, buying electoral bonds worth a staggering Rs 117 crore through an intricate network of 44 subsidiaries, the highest by any corporate group to date. This revelation, sourced from the Election Commission of India's recent electoral bonds disclosure, underscores the opaque mechanisms at play within political funding and raises significant concerns over the potential for undue influence in the country's political landscape.

Unraveling the Bond Web

At the heart of this controversy is the Hyderabad-based Greenko group, known for its sizable footprint in the renewable energy sector. The company, through a labyrinthine structure involving 44 entities, has emerged as the principal donor in the electoral bond scheme, with significant contributions funneled towards the YSR Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This intricate arrangement has ignited debates on the intent and transparency of corporate donations in Indian politics, especially when the transactions are veiled through multiple layers of subsidiaries.

The Political Beneficiaries

Analysis of the electoral bonds purchased by Greenko's web of companies reveals a strategic distribution of funds, with the YSR Congress receiving Rs 55 crore, the BRS Rs 49 crore, and the BJP a comparatively modest Rs 13 crore. This distribution pattern raises questions about the relationship between corporate benefactors and political parties, especially in a system that allows for anonymous donations through electoral bonds. The significant amounts involved highlight the potential for corporations to wield undue influence over political agendas and policies, particularly in sectors where they have vested interests.

Corporate Influence in Political Funding

Greenko's method of utilizing a vast number of subsidiaries for bond purchases is not an isolated case in the Indian corporate landscape, yet the scale and complexity of its approach are unmatched. Other major corporates, including the Aditya Birla group and real estate player K Raheja Corp, have also made substantial electoral bond purchases through multiple group companies, albeit on a smaller scale. This widespread practice among corporates to use subsidiaries for political donations via electoral bonds highlights a critical loophole in India's political financing laws, enabling donors to bypass transparency and accountability mechanisms ostensibly put in place to safeguard the democratic process.

As the discourse around electoral bonds and corporate donations continues to evolve, the case of Greenko serves as a pertinent reminder of the complexities and challenges in ensuring transparency and accountability in political financing. The intertwining of corporate interests and political agendas, facilitated by instruments like electoral bonds, poses significant risks to the integrity of democratic processes, calling for a reevaluation of the mechanisms governing political donations in India.