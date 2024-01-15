Greenbelt Scandal: Former Minister Kaleed Rasheed Removed From Ford's Cabinet

Former minister and Progressive Conservative MPP for Mississauga East-Cooksville, Kaleed Rasheed, finds himself in political limbo following his removal from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet and caucus. The dismissal comes in the wake of a scandal tied to Greenbelt land development, the repercussions of which are echoing through the political corridors of power.

Advertisment

The Greenbelt Controversy

Rasheed's predicament is intertwined with a trip he took to Las Vegas in the winter of 2020. It was during this trip that he allegedly encountered developer Shakir Rehmatullah. The meeting has raised eyebrows and suspicions, as Rehmatullah is suspected of receiving insider information about the government's plans to deregulate parts of the Greenbelt for housing development.

The scandal gained momentum after discrepancies were found in the dates Rasheed provided for the trip, a trip that included other government officials. This ignited a political firestorm, leading to a significant fallout, including the reversal of plans to develop the protected land and the resignation of other government officials.

Advertisment

Awaiting Exoneration

Rasheed, who currently sits as an Independent MPP, emphatically maintains his innocence. His hope for exoneration is pinned on Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake. However, Wake has stated that his hands are tied until the completion of the RCMP's criminal probe into the matter. The wheels of justice may turn slowly, with the RCMP investigation potentially taking years to resolve.

As Rasheed waits for the outcome, Ford's office has confirmed that there has been no change in Rasheed's status. The controversy surrounding the Greenbelt scandal continues to reverberate, with its echoes reaching former housing minister Steve Clark and a senior aide, both of whom have resigned in its wake.