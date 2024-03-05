Green Party's Zoë Garbett Proposes Free Public Transport and Car Use Reduction in London Mayoral Race

In a bold move for London's future mobility, Green Party candidate Councillor Zoë Garbett has voiced her support for the concept of free public transport across the capital. As she prepares to challenge incumbent Sadiq Khan in the upcoming mayoral election on May 2, Garbett's platform includes extending no-cost travel to 22-year-olds and implementing strategies to decrease private car usage while enhancing the city's bus network to improve connections with railway interchanges.

Advertisment

Vision for a Fare-Free London

Last month's launch of the Fare Free London campaign, advocating for the elimination of public transport fares citywide, has found a supporter in Garbett. The campaign proposes various funding mechanisms such as a payroll tax, land value capture, and wealth taxes among others, aimed at reallocating resources towards public transport and reducing tax evasion. Garbett, representing Dalston in Hackney, emphasized the importance of setting a long-term vision for London's transport rather than making incremental changes.

Challenges and Strategies

Advertisment

Despite Garbett's enthusiasm for free public transport, she acknowledges the financial hurdles, particularly the need for significant government investment. London's public transport costs are notably high compared to other European cities, a situation exacerbated by insufficient government funding. Yet, Garbett argues for the broader benefits, including improved air quality and health outcomes. She also proposes extending bus routes to facilitate easier transitions from private cars to public transport, especially in outer boroughs with lower car ownership rates.

Collaborative Efforts and Funding

Garbett's plans to make transport more affordable and safer, particularly for cyclists and pedestrians, are central to her vision of reducing London's reliance on private vehicles. She is considering a consultation on a scrappage scheme similar to TfL's current program for ULEZ compliance to support drivers and businesses transitioning to more sustainable modes of transport. The Department for Transport has reiterated its support for TfL, with over £6 billion provided since 2020 to ensure the delivery of transport services in the capital.

As the race for London's mayoralty heats up, Garbett's proposals offer a fresh perspective on tackling the city's transport challenges, focusing on sustainability, affordability, and public health. Her vision for a fare-free London, coupled with efforts to reduce car use, reflects a broader trend towards reimagining urban mobility in the face of environmental and social imperatives. While the feasibility of her proposals remains a subject of debate, Garbett's campaign underscores the growing importance of innovative, inclusive transport solutions in shaping the future of cities.