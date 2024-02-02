Green Party's Ian Middleton Nominated for Parliament in Bicester and Woodstock

Green Party member, Ian Middleton, has been confirmed as the prospective parliamentary candidate for the newly established Bicester and Woodstock constituency, marking his fourth nomination to run for Parliament. The announcement magnifies Middleton's ongoing commitment to local politics and propels him onto the national stage, where he hopes to address issues he believes cannot be effectively managed by local government alone.

Middleton's Political Journey

As a local entrepreneur, business advisor, and writer, Middleton's political career has seen him serve in numerous capacities, including the first-ever Green councilor on the Cherwell District Council and the deputy leader of the Green and Liberal Democrat Alliance on Oxfordshire County Council. His latest nomination sees him competing for a seat in Parliament against Liberal Democrats candidate Calum Miller and Conservative Rupert Harrison.

Despite his political achievements, Middleton's past has not been without controversy. His previous political journey was marred by criticism over controversial tweets made between 2011 and 2013, which he dismissed as 'banter' and 'irony.' This controversy, however, has not deterred him from his political ambitions.

Commitment to Local, National, and Global Issues

With a strong emphasis on community-focused and future-facing policies, particularly addressing climate change, Middleton expressed his desire to represent his home constituency in Westminster. He aims to tackle pressing local, national, and global issues, indicating a broader scope than his previous local political focus. This shift signifies Middleton's evolution from a local council member to a prospective parliamentary candidate, marking a significant step in his political career.