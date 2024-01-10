en English
Crime

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Steps Aside Amid Shoplifting Allegations

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
Green Party Member of Parliament in New Zealand, Golriz Ghahraman, has temporarily withdrawn from her portfolio responsibilities amid allegations of shoplifting. The incident is said to have occurred at Scottie’s Boutique, a high-end clothing retailer located in the Ponsonby suburb, a region falling under fellow Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick’s jurisdiction. While the specifics of the incident remain undisclosed, the boutique has confirmed the matter is presently under scrutiny by local law enforcement.

Green Party’s Response

The Green Party has acknowledged the allegations against Ghahraman and emphasized that its MPs are held to high standards of public behavior. The party has refrained from further commentary on the issue, and Ghahraman herself has not made any public statements. However, a spokesperson for the party confirmed that the allegations are known, and Ghahraman will abstain from all portfolio responsibilities until the matter is resolved.

Ghahraman’s Significant Roles

Golriz Ghahraman holds substantial portfolios within the party, including justice, foreign affairs, defense, ethnic communities, and trade. She is a prominent figure within the Green Party and a senior member of the party’s caucus. Ghahraman has also made history as the first refugee to become an MP in New Zealand.

Ghahraman’s Journey

Having fled Iran as a child, Ghahraman arrived in Aotearoa, New Zealand, as an asylum seeker. She has been quite vocal about her views, particularly on the Israel-Gaza conflict. In 2020, Ghahraman publicly revealed her struggle with multiple sclerosis, which she had been diagnosed with two years prior. Since then, she has been on medication and requires hospital visits every six months.

Crime New Zealand Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

