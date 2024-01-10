Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Steps Aside Amid Shoplifting Allegations

In an unexpected development, Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman has temporarily relinquished her portfolio responsibilities following allegations of shoplifting from Scottie’s Boutique, situated in Ponsonby, a suburb within the electorate of fellow Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick. The store, renowned for stocking luxury brands with price tags ranging from $120 to nearly $7000, has become the center of a controversy that has gripped New Zealand’s political landscape.

Ghahraman Steps Aside Amid Allegations

The Green Party, in acknowledging the situation, is currently liaising with the store. An internal investigation has been initiated to understand and effectively address the incident, which is concurrently under police scrutiny. Ghahraman, who holds significant portfolios in justice, foreign affairs, defense, ethnic communities, and trade, has chosen to step down from her responsibilities during the course of the investigation.

First Refugee Sworn In As MP in New Zealand

Known for her outspoken stance on international issues, particularly regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict, Ghahraman is a figure of note within New Zealand politics. She made history as the first refugee sworn in as an MP in the country, arriving as a child asylum-seeker from Iran. Her labeling of the Israel-Gaza conflict as ‘ethnic cleansing’ and her call for world leaders to take a stand against Israel’s military actions have made her a prominent voice on the world stage.

Personal Struggles & Public Responsibilities

In 2020, Ghahraman revealed her battle with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease she had been confronting for two years. Despite losing sight in one eye and undergoing treatment every six months, she continued to maintain her public responsibilities. The Green Party, while expecting high standards of public conduct from its MPs, is currently navigating this complex situation, balancing its commitment to Ghahraman and the need to uphold the integrity of the political office.