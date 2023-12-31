en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:52 am EST
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment

Eamon Ryan, Ireland’s Minister for the Environment and Communications and leader of the Green Party, has underscored the urgency of bolstering the Naval Service to safeguard the nation’s underwater infrastructure. This sentiment comes to the fore amid rising concerns over the security of fiber optic cables and future offshore renewable energy, particularly against the backdrop of escalating Russian naval activity near Ireland’s southern coastline. However, Ryan maintains that there’s no specific threat to underwater infrastructure or evidence of Russian intrusion into Ireland’s energy plans.

Patrolling the Atlantic as Russia Does

While there’s no immediate danger, Ryan advocates that Ireland should be adept at patrolling the Atlantic as effectively as Russia does. He underscores the strategic importance of fiber optic connectivity and shares plans for new interconnectors with France, Spain, and Portugal. The rapid growth of fiber optic cables extending from Ireland to Portugal, Spain, Norway, and Japan aims to diminish the threat posed by Russian naval presence off the Irish coast.

Boosting Naval Service and Defence

Aligning with the recommendations of the Commission on the Defence Forces, Ryan endorses increased spending on the Naval Service and the installation of a radar system. He also floats the idea of stationing a naval vessel in Dún Laoghaire, a move that could aid in recruitment efforts across Dublin. The Irish Air Corps and Naval Service have been vigilantly monitoring Russian state-owned vessels off the south coast, amid apprehensions about attempts to sabotage critical underwater cables that link Europe to the US.

Political Stance and Future Prospects

On the political front, Ryan expresses his preference for the incumbent coalition government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to persist till its term concludes in 2025. He firmly rejects any possibility of pre-election pacts with these parties. As part of his nationwide tour of local authorities, he remains hopeful about the Green Party’s chances in the imminent local elections. The spotlight on rural counties indicates the party’s intent to secure council seats in these areas.

0
Ireland Politics Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Dublin Man Charged with Christmas Eve Murder: The Case of Michael Andrecut

By BNN Correspondents

Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin

By BNN Correspondents

Dublin's Former Shipwright Pub Engulfed in Fire Amid False Anti-Immigration Rumors

By Bijay Laxmi

Preserving Irish Heritage: The Townland Atlas of Ulster ...
@History · 15 mins
Preserving Irish Heritage: The Townland Atlas of Ulster ...
heart comment 0
2023: A Year of Change for Employment Rights in Ireland

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Year of Change for Employment Rights in Ireland
Michaella Rice Faces Six Charges: Dangerous Driving and Bodily Harm Among Them

By BNN Correspondents

Michaella Rice Faces Six Charges: Dangerous Driving and Bodily Harm Among Them
Punchestown Horse Racing Event in Limbo due to Adverse Weather

By Salman Khan

Punchestown Horse Racing Event in Limbo due to Adverse Weather
2023 in Review: From Environmental Violations to Geopolitical Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

2023 in Review: From Environmental Violations to Geopolitical Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
1 min
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
2 mins
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
2 mins
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin
2 mins
Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin
Wolves' Manager O'Neil Praises Lemina's Impact Amid Personal Tragedy
6 mins
Wolves' Manager O'Neil Praises Lemina's Impact Amid Personal Tragedy
Lionel Messi’s Arrival: A Seismic Shift in Major League Soccer
11 mins
Lionel Messi’s Arrival: A Seismic Shift in Major League Soccer
Xi Jinping's New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development
12 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development
Peter Shilton Receives CBE Honour for Football and Anti-Gambling Advocacy
12 mins
Peter Shilton Receives CBE Honour for Football and Anti-Gambling Advocacy
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
13 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
13 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
32 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
5 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app