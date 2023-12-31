Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment

Eamon Ryan, Ireland’s Minister for the Environment and Communications and leader of the Green Party, has underscored the urgency of bolstering the Naval Service to safeguard the nation’s underwater infrastructure. This sentiment comes to the fore amid rising concerns over the security of fiber optic cables and future offshore renewable energy, particularly against the backdrop of escalating Russian naval activity near Ireland’s southern coastline. However, Ryan maintains that there’s no specific threat to underwater infrastructure or evidence of Russian intrusion into Ireland’s energy plans.

Patrolling the Atlantic as Russia Does

While there’s no immediate danger, Ryan advocates that Ireland should be adept at patrolling the Atlantic as effectively as Russia does. He underscores the strategic importance of fiber optic connectivity and shares plans for new interconnectors with France, Spain, and Portugal. The rapid growth of fiber optic cables extending from Ireland to Portugal, Spain, Norway, and Japan aims to diminish the threat posed by Russian naval presence off the Irish coast.

Boosting Naval Service and Defence

Aligning with the recommendations of the Commission on the Defence Forces, Ryan endorses increased spending on the Naval Service and the installation of a radar system. He also floats the idea of stationing a naval vessel in Dún Laoghaire, a move that could aid in recruitment efforts across Dublin. The Irish Air Corps and Naval Service have been vigilantly monitoring Russian state-owned vessels off the south coast, amid apprehensions about attempts to sabotage critical underwater cables that link Europe to the US.

Political Stance and Future Prospects

On the political front, Ryan expresses his preference for the incumbent coalition government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to persist till its term concludes in 2025. He firmly rejects any possibility of pre-election pacts with these parties. As part of his nationwide tour of local authorities, he remains hopeful about the Green Party’s chances in the imminent local elections. The spotlight on rural counties indicates the party’s intent to secure council seats in these areas.