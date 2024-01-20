Green MP Ghahraman's Shoplifting Charge: A Cry for Better Mental Health Support in Politics

Green Member of Parliament (MP), Golriz Ghahraman, has found herself at the center of a controversy, facing a shoplifting charge for a designer handbag taken from a Ponsonby boutique. The incident, which Ghahraman attributes to an extreme stress response, is a reflection of the abuse and threats she has endured throughout her political career.

Political Pressure and Mental Health

While not seeking to excuse her actions, Ghahraman provides context to her behavior. She suggests the intense stress of her political role has severely affected her mental health. The discussion brings into focus the pressures politicians face and the toll it can take on their mental well-being.

Leading publicist, Deborah Pead, emphasizes the need for resilience in politics. She questions whether individuals in these positions are adequately equipped to handle such pressures. Ghahraman's case serves as a stark reminder of the mental health challenges that can accompany a career in politics.

A Personal Account of Abuse

Ghahraman describes her experiences with abuse and personal attacks, ranging from name-calling to outright threats and lies about her family. The effects of such actions have varied, leading her to adopt strategies like avoiding social media and seeking personal support to cope.

Despite demonstrating resilience, Ghahraman confesses the sustained abuse has left a significant impact, contributing to her decision to step down from Parliament. This opens a conversation about the harsh realities faced by politicians and the need for better mental health support in this field.

A Call for Change

In the wake of her ordeal, Ghahraman emphasizes the need for change in the political environment. She advocates for more robust support for politicians' mental health, a challenging task considering the competitive and unsympathetic nature of political life. Her case presents a compelling argument for prioritizing mental health in all professions, particularly those involving high pressure and public scrutiny.