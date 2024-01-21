Greek PM Mitsotakis Announces Historic Postal Ballot Reform and Health Initiatives

In a significant move, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis termed the reform of the postal or mail-in ballot system as 'historic' in his weekly social media update. This reform is seen as a potential breakthrough in enhancing the voting experience for Greeks living abroad and those grappling with mobility issues within the nation. The Prime Minister's announcement signals a promising shift in the long-standing voting system in Greece, making it more accessible and inclusive.

Harnessing Digital Solutions for Healthcare

Mitsotakis also unveiled the 'Single Digital Surgery List,' set to go live on February 1. This digital initiative is designed to reduce patient wait times for scheduled surgeries by effectively streamlining hospital lists. Further, he announced the development of a real-time platform to monitor medication availability, a strategic move to counter drug shortages.

In an effort to fortify public healthcare, Mitsotakis revealed the appointment of 152 governors and deputy governors across 95 public hospitals, a crucial step towards improving the management and efficiency of healthcare services in Greece.

Addressing Economic Challenges

Addressing concerns over high prices, especially in the food market, the Prime Minister discussed the government's proactive response. He mentioned a new bill that proposes severe penalties for profiteering and mandates the publication of offending companies' names. He highlighted the anticipated reduction in infant formula prices by 10%-20%, a result of these stringent measures.

Mitsotakis emphasized the government's commitment to taking further steps if necessary to combat high prices, acknowledging the impact of both external and domestic factors contributing to the issue. The cross-party support for these measures, he noted, is a testament to their necessity and relevance.

On Career Training and Public Safety

Beyond healthcare and economic issues, Mitsotakis touched upon initiatives in career training and public safety. He also expressed his personal interest in watching the award-winning film 'Poor Things' by director Yorgos Lanthimos, featuring an intriguing blend of human emotions and societal dynamics.