Greek Opposition Party Syriza Backs Same-Sex Civil Marriage Proposal

Stefanos Kasselakis, leader of the Greek political party Syriza, has committed to supporting a new proposal on same-sex civil marriage, despite certain reservations about its scope concerning parenthood rights. The announcement comes amidst a changing social climate in Greece, where public opinion is evenly divided on same-sex marriage but generally against full parental rights for same-sex couples.

Striving for Broader Rights for Same-Sex Couples

Kasselakis, who is married to a man himself, has consistently advocated for broader rights for same-sex couples. His current focus is on the right for these couples to acquire children through surrogate mothers. The draft law, presented by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, allows civil marriage for same-sex couples and grants full parental rights to those who already have children. However, it falls short of permitting future children to be obtained through surrogacy.

Opposition and Support Within the Greek Parliament

This stance has led to opposition from approximately a dozen lawmakers from the ruling New Democracy party and from the influential Orthodox Church. Nonetheless, with the backing of Syriza’s 38 lawmakers, the legislation is expected to pass in the 300-seat parliament. The current situation is dynamic, with the details of the government’s proposal still to be released, and smaller parties in parliament yet to declare their stance. Three smaller right-wing parties have already expressed their opposition.

A Historic Step for Greece

Despite some opposition, this move marks a significant step for Greece. Since December 2015, the country has recognized cohabitation agreements that provide same-sex couples with numerous rights and benefits. Now, the government plans to legalize same-sex marriage in February 2024, with legislation expected to be passed before Easter. While the previous government and the Church of Greece were opposed to same-sex marriage, the European Court of Human Rights ruled in favor of same-sex couples in cohabitation agreements. This momentum, coupled with the support of influential political figures like Kasselakis, paves the way for transformative change in the country’s civil rights landscape.