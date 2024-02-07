Greek Opposition Leader Criticizes Government Inaction on Donated Air Conditioning Units

In a surprising turn of events, Stefanos Kasselakis, the formidable leader of the major opposition party SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, has launched a severe criticism against the ruling New Democracy government. The bone of contention? Failure to install eight crucial air conditioning units that were generously donated to a Special Vocational Education and Training Workshop (EEEEK) in the Kallithea neighborhood of Athens.

Donation Left Unused

The donation, which was made back in October 2023, not only included air conditioning units but also heaters. Kasselakis had noticed the acute heating issues faced by the workshop during his visit in September. However, upon a surprise follow-up visit in February 2024, he was taken aback to find the units still packed neatly in their boxes, untouched and unused.

Call for Action

Kasselakis wasted no time in publicly urging the government to take swift action. He appealed to them not to perceive the donation as a political maneuver but to consider the welfare of the children who attend the workshop. The units, he emphasized, were intended to provide relief during the cold winter months and their non-installation was compromising the comfort of the students.

Anonymous Donor's Intent

In an intriguing twist, Kasselakis insinuated that the generous donation was made by an anonymous donor, who he suggests is one of the oligarchs supporting the government's agenda. However, he refrained from disclosing the identity of the donor, adding an element of suspense to the unfolding narrative.

As this situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the New Democracy government responds to Kasselakis's allegations and whether the much-needed heating units will finally find their way out of their boxes and into the workshop.