Greek MPs Voice Opposition Ahead of Prime Minister’s Same-Sex Marriage Debate

In an upcoming televised interview, Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to address a topic that has sparked widespread debate in the nation: same-sex marriage and parenthood. This move, anticipated to galvanize discussions around legislative changes, comes against the backdrop of opposition from three members of the ruling New Democracy (ND) party.

‘Marriage Equality’ – The Prime Minister’s Stance

Mitsotakis is expected to champion ‘marriage equality’, proposing a bill that would allow same-sex couples to enter into civil marriages, a shift from the current provision of partnership agreements. The bill is also likely to grant adoption rights to same-sex couples, ensuring that children raised by these couples are afforded full and equal rights. However, the bill will not legislate the right for medically assisted reproduction through surrogate mothers.

Voices of Opposition

State Minister Makis Voridis, Deputy Head of the ND Parliamentary Group, Thanos Plevris, and MP Anna Karamanli have voiced strong opposition to any changes to the family law. Voridis has reiterated his stance against same-sex marriage, a position he first declared in October of last year. Plevris, on the other hand, has advocated for the preservation of traditional marriage, citing the 2015 civil unions law as adequate. Karamanli has expressed her disagreement with the proposal, prioritizing other public issues over same-sex marriage legislation.

Public Opinion and Future Implications

Public opinion in Greece is divided on the issue of same-sex marriage, with a general disfavor towards granting full parental rights to gay couples. The introduction of this bill before the European elections is seen as a strategic move by the government. It is based on the results of focus groups which indicate limited to non-existent electoral costs, reflecting the changing attitudes of Greek society towards same-sex marriage. However, opposition from influential figures like former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and the Greek Orthodox Church, which criticizes the treatment of children as commodities by same-sex couples, may pose significant challenges.

As the nation awaits the Prime Minister’s televised interview, the debate on same-sex marriage and parenthood promises to redefine societal norms and challenge political dynamics. The repercussions of this legislative proposal will undoubtedly echo across Greece, and potentially, the rest of Europe.