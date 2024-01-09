en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Greece

Greek MPs Voice Opposition Ahead of Prime Minister’s Same-Sex Marriage Debate

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:14 pm EST
Greek MPs Voice Opposition Ahead of Prime Minister’s Same-Sex Marriage Debate

In an upcoming televised interview, Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to address a topic that has sparked widespread debate in the nation: same-sex marriage and parenthood. This move, anticipated to galvanize discussions around legislative changes, comes against the backdrop of opposition from three members of the ruling New Democracy (ND) party.

‘Marriage Equality’ – The Prime Minister’s Stance

Mitsotakis is expected to champion ‘marriage equality’, proposing a bill that would allow same-sex couples to enter into civil marriages, a shift from the current provision of partnership agreements. The bill is also likely to grant adoption rights to same-sex couples, ensuring that children raised by these couples are afforded full and equal rights. However, the bill will not legislate the right for medically assisted reproduction through surrogate mothers.

Voices of Opposition

State Minister Makis Voridis, Deputy Head of the ND Parliamentary Group, Thanos Plevris, and MP Anna Karamanli have voiced strong opposition to any changes to the family law. Voridis has reiterated his stance against same-sex marriage, a position he first declared in October of last year. Plevris, on the other hand, has advocated for the preservation of traditional marriage, citing the 2015 civil unions law as adequate. Karamanli has expressed her disagreement with the proposal, prioritizing other public issues over same-sex marriage legislation.

Public Opinion and Future Implications

Public opinion in Greece is divided on the issue of same-sex marriage, with a general disfavor towards granting full parental rights to gay couples. The introduction of this bill before the European elections is seen as a strategic move by the government. It is based on the results of focus groups which indicate limited to non-existent electoral costs, reflecting the changing attitudes of Greek society towards same-sex marriage. However, opposition from influential figures like former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and the Greek Orthodox Church, which criticizes the treatment of children as commodities by same-sex couples, may pose significant challenges.

As the nation awaits the Prime Minister’s televised interview, the debate on same-sex marriage and parenthood promises to redefine societal norms and challenge political dynamics. The repercussions of this legislative proposal will undoubtedly echo across Greece, and potentially, the rest of Europe.

0
Greece Politics
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Greece

See more
10 hours ago
Greek Opinion Poll Reveals Divided Views on Same-Sex Marriage and Children's Legal Recognition
A recent nationwide opinion poll in Greece has unveiled a split among the populace over same-sex marriage and legal recognition of children from same-sex couples. The poll, administered by Pulse for Skai, gathered responses from 1,107 participants between December 18 and 20, demonstrating that societal attitudes on social issues are not monolithic, and political preferences
Greek Opinion Poll Reveals Divided Views on Same-Sex Marriage and Children's Legal Recognition
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
18 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
18 hours ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
International Manhunt for Suspect in 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
11 hours ago
International Manhunt for Suspect in 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
Global Hunt for James Dalamangas Continues: A Quest for Justice
13 hours ago
Global Hunt for James Dalamangas Continues: A Quest for Justice
Global Search Intensifies for Fugitive Wanted in 25-Year-Old Sydney Nightclub Murder Case
16 hours ago
Global Search Intensifies for Fugitive Wanted in 25-Year-Old Sydney Nightclub Murder Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals
33 seconds
Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals
Flyers' Prospect Cutter Gauthier Snubs Team, Traded to Anaheim Ducks
48 seconds
Flyers' Prospect Cutter Gauthier Snubs Team, Traded to Anaheim Ducks
Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024
2 mins
Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024
Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor's Office and Residence
2 mins
Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor's Office and Residence
Pioneering Mountaineer Savita Kanswal Posthumously Honored with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022
3 mins
Pioneering Mountaineer Savita Kanswal Posthumously Honored with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022
Nasser bin Hamad Season for Falcons and Hunting: A Celebration of Bahrain's Falconry Tradition
3 mins
Nasser bin Hamad Season for Falcons and Hunting: A Celebration of Bahrain's Falconry Tradition
Uganda Embraces Genetic Engineering in Fight Against Malaria
4 mins
Uganda Embraces Genetic Engineering in Fight Against Malaria
Miami Dolphins Set to Play in Potentially Coldest Game in Team History
4 mins
Miami Dolphins Set to Play in Potentially Coldest Game in Team History
Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner Suspended from Driving for a Month
4 mins
Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner Suspended from Driving for a Month
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
43 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app