Greedflation: The Growing Concern Over Corporate Greed Driving Inflation

A startling revelation has emerged from a recent poll conducted by Navigator Research: three in five Americans now believe corporate greed is a primary cause of inflation. This statistic represents a 15 percent increase since January 2022.

The Rise of 'Greedflation'

The survey, which involved 1,000 registered voters from January 25-29, highlights growing concerns about economic stability and fairness. A term has been coined to describe this phenomenon - 'greedflation' - where corporations intentionally raise prices to increase profits, negatively impacting consumers.

Despite government efforts to control inflation, corporate profits have soared, leading to public frustration and calls for fair economic practices. The sentiment blaming corporate greed for inflation is now on par with blaming government spending.

Cross-Party Concerns

The rise in Americans attributing inflation to corporate greed spans party lines. Democrats, independents, and Republicans all show increased agreement on this issue. While 72 percent of Democrats hold corporations responsible for inflation, 45 percent of Republicans share this view.

Independent voters also express significant concern, with a majority blaming both sectors for inflation. This shared sentiment reflects a growing worry over the impact of corporate behavior on the cost of living and inflation.

Record Profits and Public Perception

The poll findings suggest that many voters find corporate profits and CEO salaries, which have reached record highs and surpassed inflation rates, to be 'very convincing' evidence of corporate greed.

These results come as President Biden focuses on price gouging, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry, as a factor contributing to inflation. The growing consensus around 'greedflation' indicates that addressing corporate practices may be key to restoring public trust and stabilizing the economy.

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, candidates from both parties would do well to acknowledge and address the growing public concern over corporate greed and its role in driving inflation.

In a nutshell: A recent Navigator Research poll indicates that 59% of Americans now view corporate greed as a major cause of inflation, marking a significant increase from 44% in January 2022. The rise in blaming corporate greed for inflation spans party lines, reflecting growing concerns over economic stability and fairness. Addressing corporate practices may be key to restoring public trust and stabilizing the economy.