Greece's Citizen Protection Minister Embarks on Major Police Reform

Public safety in Greece is set for a significant boost as the newly appointed Citizen Protection Minister, Michalis Chrisochoidis, embarks on a critical mission to reform the Hellenic Police. The core of this overhaul lies in increasing the police presence on the streets, a move aimed at tackling the rising public perception of insecurity.

Addressing Public Insecurity

Despite ongoing debates over actual crime rates, public sentiment leans towards a rising sense of insecurity. Violent incidents, reflected in opinion polls, have played a significant role in shaping this perception. An integral part of Chrisochoidis's strategy is to address this sentiment head-on by augmenting law enforcement presence in areas of high crime rates.

Historically Low Police Patrols

Currently, the Hellenic Police patrols—encompassing car patrols and the DIAS motorbike unit—are at an historical low. Regions with high crime rates, such as western Attica, and certain regions like southeast Attica, are suffering from severe understaffing. Chrisochoidis, who assumed office on January 4, has set his sights on reversing this trend.

Boosting the Police Force

Chrisochoidis's reform involves increasing the number of traffic police, patrolling officers, and precincts. He has already made strides towards this goal by enhancing staff numbers at the emergency call center, reassigning officers from desk jobs to more active roles. The minister also plans to shift more police officers from VIP protection duties to local precincts and patrols, a move that aligns with the efforts of his predecessor, Giannis Oikonomou. Oikonomou had reassigned 600 officers from VIP protection since September, and Chrisochoidis aims to continue this trend.

Furthermore, Chrisochoidis is set to address a surplus of officers on the island of Lesvos. During the height of the migrant crisis, these officers were deployed to the island. However, with the closure of the Moria camp and border guards now handling migration, the 200 officers stationed there are deemed excessive and are set to be reallocated.