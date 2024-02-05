Greece Student Protests: Opposition to Non-State University Recognition Grows

Student protests and sit-ins have become a common sight across Greece's university campuses, as opposition mounts against a draft law proposed by the government. The law, which seeks to recognize non-state universities, has been met with strong resistance primarily from militant left-wing student groups and self-described anarchists.

Confrontation at Komotini Law School

The latest episode in this saga unfolded at the law school in Komotini, a city in the northeast of Greece. Here, riot police were called in to put an end to a sit-in, resulting in the detention of 18 individuals. The university administration reportedly called the authorities to intervene as the protestors were obstructing staff and students from taking the end-of-semester exams.

Claims of Excessive Force

The student group affiliated with the Communist Party, however, accused the police of using excessive force during the eviction. These claims of police brutality further intensify the standoff between the students and the establishment. Despite the incident, the university proceeded with the examinations as planned.

Continued Protests

The students maintain that a general assembly had democratically decided to occupy the building. To further voice their opposition, a significant protest is scheduled to take place in Athens on Thursday. This draft legislation has turned into a flashpoint for the ruling New Democracy party, and has emerged as a key issue for liberal-minded voters.