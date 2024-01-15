en English
Conflict & Defence

Greece Rethinks Defense Strategy and Relations with Türkiye Amid Regional Tensions

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
Greece Rethinks Defense Strategy and Relations with Türkiye Amid Regional Tensions

In a pivotal move reflecting the intricate geopolitical dynamics of the region, Greece’s Minister of National Defense has expressed growing concerns over the nation’s high dependency on defense imports. The statement comes against the backdrop of simmering tensions and long-standing regional rivalry between Greece and its neighbor, Türkiye. Notably, the two nations have been embroiled in disputes over maritime boundaries and airspace in the contentious Aegean Sea.

Reevaluating Greek-Turkish Relations

The defense chief’s comments have sparked speculations about a potential reevaluation of Greece’s relations with Türkiye in the future. The minister specifically alluded to the looming uncertainty surrounding Greece’s association with Türkiye “after Erdoğan“. This reference to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underscores the significant role he has played in maintaining and rejuvenating bilateral ties between the two nations.

Greece’s Strategic Considerations

The minister’s statements serve as an indication of the broader strategic considerations that Greece is currently mulling over. The focus remains on its defense requirements, the geopolitical complexities of the region, and the pressing need for a more self-reliant defense strategy. Greece has been ramping up its border security, planning to procure new patrol boats for the Aegean, and pressing ahead with a 22-mile barrier wall and fence system in Evros in response to the potential influx of migrants following earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Implications for the Eastern Mediterranean

A possible shift in Greece’s defense strategy, coupled with a reassessment of its bilateral relations with Türkiye, could significantly affect the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean. Such a move will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for both nations and the broader region. It remains to be seen how these developments will shape the geopolitical landscape of the region in the coming times.

Conflict & Defence Greece Politics Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

