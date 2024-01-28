Greater Sudbury Mayor Addresses Councillor Michael Vagnini's Disappearance

In a recent development that has caused ripples of concern throughout the City of Greater Sudbury, Ward 2 Councillor Michael Vagnini has reportedly gone missing. The Greater Sudbury Police Service issued a statement on Sunday, revealing that Councillor Vagnini had not been seen since the previous Saturday evening. The urgency of the situation escalates as it has been disclosed that Vagnini requires medication that he did not have with him at the time of his disappearance, potentially leading to confusion or disorientation.

Mayor Paul Lefebvre publicly addressed the unsettling incident, communicating the deep concern that the community and its leaders share for Vagnini's well-being. His statement served as a reminder of the unity of the Greater Sudbury community during challenging times and the collective hope for Vagnini's safe return. The Mayor also extended his gratitude towards the Greater Sudbury Police Service for their relentless efforts and dedication to finding Councillor Vagnini.

Police Continue Search for Missing Councillor

The Greater Sudbury Police Service continues to investigate Councillor Vagnini's disappearance. Vagnini, aged 62, was last seen in a black 2021 Ram 1500 truck, donned in a bright yellow hooded sweater, green pants, and black running shoes. His current whereabouts remain unknown, intensifying concerns for his safety due to his medical requirements. The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any potential sightings of Vagnini or his vehicle.

The police have called upon the community to aid in the search for the missing councillor, urging anyone with information about Vagnini's whereabouts to contact them at 705-675-9171. The collective anxiety experienced by the council and the community underscores the urgency of finding Councillor Vagnini to ensure his safety. As the search continues, the hope remains that Councillor Vagnini will be found quickly and in good health.