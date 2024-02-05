Grassroots Organizations Propose Citizen Oversight for NOPD

In a move to fortify police accountability, two grassroots organizations in New Orleans, 'Community United for Change' and 'New Orleans United Front', have called for a public gathering on February 5th. The agenda? To discuss the formation of a citizen oversight committee for the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD). This initiative is a proactive response to growing concerns about the potential re-emergence of 'unconstitutional policing' practices that NOPD was notorious for before the 2013 consent decree.

'We, The People': The Power of Citizen Involvement

The organizers hold a firm belief that citizen involvement is a critical element in maintaining the progress made under the consent decree, and in preventing any regression towards old, unconstitutional ways. NOPD's history, scarred by allegations of misconduct, excessive force, and systemic bias, had led to the 2013 consent decree—an agreement to implement comprehensive reforms to address these issues. Now, as the decree nears its end, the fear of backsliding is real and imminent.

A Structure for Oversight

The organizations have already developed a structure for the oversight committee. The proposed framework suggests that this committee should operate under the jurisdiction of the New Orleans City Council. The council's involvement would ensure a balanced approach, providing the committee the necessary authority while ensuring its actions stay within legal parameters. The proposed structure underscores the gravity of the situation and the organizers' commitment to sustainable reform.

The First of Many Discussions

The meeting to discuss this proposal is scheduled to take place at the New Orleans Public Library on Read Boulevard, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This is but the first in a series of such meetings, aimed not only at establishing the committee but also at fostering a continuous dialogue between the citizens and the police department. In the spirit of transparency, these meetings are open to all interested parties— a symbolic gesture that reinforces the idea of police as public servants, accountable to the community they serve.

