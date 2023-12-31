en English
Politics

Graham Calls for Mass Deportation Amidst Escalating Immigration Challenges

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:01 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 2:29 pm EST
Graham Calls for Mass Deportation Amidst Escalating Immigration Challenges

On CBS’ “Face the Nation”, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina ignited a conversation about the pressing issue of immigration, asserting that the United States is “full.” At the heart of his argument is the escalating surge of migrants at the Southern border, a situation that he believes requires an immediate and robust solution.

Graham’s Solution: Mass Deportation

Graham proposed a dramatic plan: to deport the 1.7 million people who are ready for deportation. He argued that such a measure would deter future attempts at illegal entry. The Senator urged President Joe Biden to reinstate the Title 42 authority, a tool used during the Covid pandemic to expedite the removal of undocumented immigrants.

Title 42, a World War II-era public health law, was previously used to override legal protections for asylum seekers. However, the policy ended in May. Graham sees the current immigration challenges as directly linked to policy decisions made soon after Biden’s presidency began.

Impact on Foreign Aid

Graham, a staunch advocate for international aid, laid out the broader implications of the immigration issue. He pointed out that aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan has been hindered by the lack of bipartisan agreement on immigration reform in Washington. While he remains committed to supporting these nations, Graham insists that addressing the immigration issue must take precedence.

Graham warned of mass deportations if former President Donald Trump were to return to office, a prospect that aligns with his hardline stance on immigration.

Mayors Criticize Abbott’s Approach

Following Graham’s comments, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston joined the conversation, recognizing immigration as a crisis. However, they criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott for sending migrants to their cities without proper coordination.

Both mayors, who are Democrats, emphasized the need for a structured and humanitarian approach to handling the influx of migrants. They contrasted their approach with Abbott’s actions, which they described as sowing chaos.

Politics United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

