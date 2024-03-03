Graduates Turn to Pepper Selling in Samreboi: Solutions by Hon. Afrifa for Youth Employment

In the heart of Samreboi, a compelling narrative unfolds as market women in communities like Bekwai, Tigarikrom, and Aboi Fie face an unexpected yet prevalent phenomenon. On Saturday, 2nd March 2024, Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 election, delved into the challenges faced by these women, highlighting the trend of graduates pivoting towards traditional pepper and tomato selling businesses. This intertwining of aspirations, struggles, and resilience shines a light on the broader issue of youth unemployment in Amenfi West.

Concerns Raised by Market Women

During Hon. Afrifa's recent visit, market women voiced their discontent regarding the fate of their educated children. Despite investing in tertiary education and witnessing their children navigate through academic hurdles, the harsh reality becomes apparent as these graduates join the ranks of their parents in pepper-selling ventures. A poignant personal story shared encapsulated the frustration and dilemma faced by a mother, reflecting a greater issue at hand.

Personal Anecdotes Reflecting a Greater Issue

The narrative of a mother, who, despite providing her children with higher education, saw them grappling with unemployment and eventually resorting to the family trade of pepper-selling, raises profound questions about the efficacy of investing in education without concurrent employment opportunities for graduates.

Solutions Offered by Hon. Kwasi Afrifa

In response to these pressing concerns, Hon. Afrifa outlined his vision to tackle the employment crisis among the youth in Amenfi West. He expressed plans to steer Wassa youth towards mainstream job opportunities while fostering self-help initiatives. Notably, he emphasized the potential of agribusiness investments and the establishment of a local factory to harness resources like cocoa husk and revamp traditional products such as the renowned amonkyi (black soap) in the region.

The convergence of education, traditional livelihoods, and economic revitalization in Amenfi West paints a narrative of resilience, adaptation, and the quest for sustainable solutions in the face of changing realities. The commitment of leaders like Hon. Afrifa towards empowering the youth and reshaping local economies signifies a transformative journey towards bridging the gap between education and practical employment opportunities in Samreboi.