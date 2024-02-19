Gozo's Heritage Under Threat: NGO Għawdix Challenges Malta's New Building Height Regulations

Amidst the serene landscapes of Gozo, a storm brews over the Malta Planning Authority's latest circular on building height regulations. NGO Għawdix has stepped into the fray, voicing substantial concerns over the proposed shift in measuring building heights from the traditional number of floors to overall height in meters. This change, they argue, not only contradicts Local Plans but also paves the way for increased density and streetscape fragmentation, threatening the very essence of Gozo's heritage and landscapes.

Discrepancies and Concerns

The heart of the controversy lies in a specific case where a 5-floor apartment block in Nadur was approved, despite local plans allowing for only 3 floors. This incident is not isolated, but rather illustrative of a broader trend that the NGO fears will become the norm with the formalization of the new guidelines. Known as DC15, these guidelines were introduced in 2015 and have since been a point of contention for enabling developers to push the boundaries of construction, often at the expense of community well-being and environmental sustainability.

A Clash of Interests

Authorities, including Prime Minister Robert Abela, have weighed in on the matter, citing concerns over "great injustice" and the need to protect property rights. However, Għawdix argues that such protections often favor individual interests over the collective good, leading to long-term detrimental effects on Gozo's unique attributes. The NGO is not alone in its fight; it calls upon all interested parties to stand against the proposed changes, advocating for a prioritization of sustainable development practices that respect and preserve Gozo's distinctive heritage and landscapes.

The Road Ahead

The Malta Planning Authority's initiative to integrate the DC15 guidelines into the country's seven local plans, drafted between 1995 and 2006, aims to clarify and simplify planning laws. However, this move has only fueled the ongoing controversy. Għawdix remains steadfast in its belief that the authority's approach could exacerbate streetscape fragmentation and increase density in already confined spaces. This stance is further bolstered by the recent requirement for limestone façades on new buildings, a testament to the island's commitment to preserving its cultural identity amidst modernization pressures.

In the face of these challenges, the narrative of Gozo's future hangs in the balance. As NGO Għawdix continues to rally support against the Malta Planning Authority's circular, the call for a harmonious approach to development that respects both the environment and the community's well-being grows louder. The outcome of this struggle will not only determine the physical landscape of Gozo but also the legacy we leave for future generations. With each decision, policymakers are reminded of the weight of their influence, urged to choose paths that safeguard the heritage and landscapes that define Gozo.