Govt Accused of Undermining Parliament with Inquiries Bill Ahead of McGrail Inquiry

With the Inquiries Bill poised to become law, Ian McGrail's lawyer, Adam Wagner, accuses the Government of preemptively crafting a restriction order, a move that could significantly impact the transparency and outcome of the upcoming inquiry into McGrail's retirement. This accusation comes amid growing controversy and just two weeks before the inquiry's commencement, spotlighting the Government's alleged attempt to wield new powers under the guise of legislative modernization.

Allegations of Undermined Transparency

Adam Wagner has voiced concerns that the Government's actions may undermine the democratic debate over the Bill, suggesting that the real intent behind the legislation is to prevent certain issues from being publicly aired through a restriction order. This move has raised questions about the balance of power and the independence of the judiciary, with the Government insisting that independent judges will ultimately control disclosure decisions. However, Wagner disputes this claim, noting that the Inquiry's Commissioner, Sir Peter Openshaw, was not consulted nor expressed a need for such powers.

Government's Response and Public Scrutiny

The Government has defended its position, stating that the new legislation aligns with law practices in England and Wales and emphasizes their commitment to full cooperation with the inquiry. Despite these assurances, Wagner's scrutiny of the Bill, particularly the potential for a 'restriction order' sought by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, has sparked a broader debate on the separation of public interest from private interest and the potential for judicial review to delay the inquiry process significantly.

Broader Implications and Civil Society's Concerns

The controversy extends beyond the immediate stakeholders, with the Anti-Corruption and Governance Centre raising alarms over the potential for small states to be unduly influenced by vested interests. This situation underscores the delicate balance between government transparency, national security, and the public's right to information. As the inquiry approaches, the global community watches closely, anticipating the potential repercussions on governance, anti-corruption efforts, and the integrity of public inquiries.