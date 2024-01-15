en English
Nigeria

Governor Yahaya Bello’s Deposition of Local Monarch Sparks Controversy in Nigeria

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:43 pm EST
Governor Yahaya Bello’s Deposition of Local Monarch Sparks Controversy in Nigeria

In a move that has incited widespread opposition, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Nigeria, has instigated the removal of local monarch Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isakoto, triggering heightened tensions in the region. On January 8, in a controversial broadcast, Bello announced the deposition of three monarchs, including Isakoto, who was promptly replaced, an act that has been met with vehement resistance from significant spheres of influence within the community.

Deposition Sparks Outrage and Opposition

Representatives of the eight ruling houses and kingmakers of Koton-Karfe have voiced their strong disapproval of the governor’s actions, characterizing them as sacrilegious and arbitrary. In a press conference held in the nation’s capital, Abuja, they expressed their belief that the governor’s decision undermines long-standing traditions and customs, a move they contend is both disrespectful and overreaching.

Amplifying their grievances, they underscored the fact that out of the trio of deposed monarchs, only Isakoto was immediately superseded, suggesting a targeted action.

A Communique of Rejection and Appeal

In response to the perceived affront, representatives and kingmakers, including ward heads, came together to articulate their rejection of the governor’s decision. This was done through a communique that not only rejected the abrupt deposition and appointment of a new monarch, but also called out the governor’s actions as serving the interests of a select few, rather than the welfare of the community at large.

The communique further called for an immediate reversal of the governor’s decision, stating that this was necessary to prevent the dilution of their traditional institution and ensure the maintenance of peace in the kingdom. It urged members of the community to remain calm and resilient during these turbulent times.

Call for Intervention and Justice

In conclusion, the representatives and kingmakers appealed to Nigerians and leaders, both within and beyond their community, to intervene in the matter. They sought justice for what they believe is a wrongful act that not only undermines their traditions, but also disrupts the equilibrium of power and threatens the stability of their region.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

