Governor Yahaya Bello Takes Swift Action Following Harassment Incident

On a day that was meant to herald unity and cooperation, the Government House in Lokoja, Kogi State became the stage for an unexpected incident. Members of the National Assembly, who had just completed a cordial visit to Governor Yahaya Bello, found themselves targeted by a group of individuals as they were leaving the premises.

Meeting Marred by Harassment

In a surprising turn of events, the legislature’s visit to congratulate Governor Bello on the peaceful and credible conduct of the November 11 Governorship election, and pledge their loyalty to the new administration, ended on a sour note. The legislators, who hail from various constituencies across Kogi State, were harassed by suspected miscreants in the immediate aftermath of the meeting.

Swift Action by Governor Bello

Upon learning of the incident, Governor Bello wasted no time in taking decisive action. He ordered the arrest of six individuals suspected to be involved in the harassment. In addition, he issued a ban on unauthorized access to the Government House, a move aimed at preventing such incidents in the future.

Justice for the Legislators

In his response, Governor Bello not only called for the immediate prosecution of the offenders but also directed security agencies to leave no stone unturned in the investigation of the matter. The security directive specifically mentioned the arrest of a man named Suleiman and others implicated in the unfortunate incident that embarrassed Senator Jibrin Echocho.

With the swift moves by Governor Bello, it is clear that such disruptive acts will not be tolerated, and the dignity of the state’s lawmakers will be upheld. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining respect and order in the political sphere, even amidst differing opinions and affiliations.