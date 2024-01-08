en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Governor Uzodimma Backs President Tinubu’s Suspension of Minister, Discusses Imo State Development

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
Governor Uzodimma Backs President Tinubu’s Suspension of Minister, Discusses Imo State Development

In an explicit show of support for President Bola Tinubu’s recent decision, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Nigeria, has stated that the President’s wisdom should not be questioned. This endorsement follows the controversial suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu. The remarks were made during a press interaction following Uzodimma’s meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Uzodimma Stands by Presidential Decision

As the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Uzodimma highlighted that the suspension is in line with the law and the President’s oath of office. This statement comes in response to allegations that have been circulating around the suspension. Uzodimma’s visit to the Presidential Villa centered around discussions of his imminent second term inauguration on January 15 in Owerri. He extended an invitation to President Tinubu to attend the significant event.

Security and Development in Imo State

During the meeting, Governor Uzodimma briefed President Tinubu on the progress made in managing security issues in the southeast, particularly in Imo State. The President expressed his satisfaction and pledged his ongoing support for the state’s development efforts. In relation to the Monday-sit-at-home practice affecting school openings in the state, Uzodimma revealed that measures are being taken to address the issue. An awareness campaign is already underway to ensure all schools resume full operations soon.

Uzodimma provided an update on the Oguta Lake and Orashi river project, a significant development initiative for the state. It was revealed that the hydrographic survey has been completed and the Nigerian Navy is proceeding with the volumetric survey. The project, which involves the Navy and various companies, aims to dredge the river for ship berthing.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
10 mins ago
RCCG Restricts Preaching to Members Only: A Guideline to Uphold Church Standards
The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), under the leadership of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has stirred widespread discussion with its recent directive, restricting all preaching within its parishes to church members only. The directive, encapsulated in a memo titled ‘Invitation of Guest Ministers in RCCG,’ was dated January 5, 2024, and signed by Pastor Oladele
RCCG Restricts Preaching to Members Only: A Guideline to Uphold Church Standards
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
28 mins ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Denies Involvement in Humanitarian Ministry Scandal
59 mins ago
Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Denies Involvement in Humanitarian Ministry Scandal
Governor Bello Reshuffles Cabinet Ahead of Kogi State Handover
14 mins ago
Governor Bello Reshuffles Cabinet Ahead of Kogi State Handover
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
27 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
28 mins ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa's Higher Education Minister Nzimande Embroiled in Corruption Scandal
2 mins
South Africa's Higher Education Minister Nzimande Embroiled in Corruption Scandal
Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic: A Dominant Display Marred by Goal Inefficiency
7 mins
Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic: A Dominant Display Marred by Goal Inefficiency
Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson Deny Resignation and Fraud Allegations
9 mins
Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson Deny Resignation and Fraud Allegations
ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary
9 mins
ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
9 mins
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
Golf Season 2024: Chris Kirk Triumphs at Sentry, Sony Open Next
10 mins
Golf Season 2024: Chris Kirk Triumphs at Sentry, Sony Open Next
Travis Kelce's Culinary Connection: A Friendship Forged in Food
11 mins
Travis Kelce's Culinary Connection: A Friendship Forged in Food
Ukraine's Defense Ministry Discloses Over $260 Million in Financial Violations
11 mins
Ukraine's Defense Ministry Discloses Over $260 Million in Financial Violations
Malta's PM Advocates for Greater Sensitivity in EU Legislation
11 mins
Malta's PM Advocates for Greater Sensitivity in EU Legislation
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
27 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
28 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
28 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
45 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
1 hour
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
12 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app