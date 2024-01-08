Governor Uzodimma Backs President Tinubu’s Suspension of Minister, Discusses Imo State Development

In an explicit show of support for President Bola Tinubu’s recent decision, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Nigeria, has stated that the President’s wisdom should not be questioned. This endorsement follows the controversial suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu. The remarks were made during a press interaction following Uzodimma’s meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Uzodimma Stands by Presidential Decision

As the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Uzodimma highlighted that the suspension is in line with the law and the President’s oath of office. This statement comes in response to allegations that have been circulating around the suspension. Uzodimma’s visit to the Presidential Villa centered around discussions of his imminent second term inauguration on January 15 in Owerri. He extended an invitation to President Tinubu to attend the significant event.

Security and Development in Imo State

During the meeting, Governor Uzodimma briefed President Tinubu on the progress made in managing security issues in the southeast, particularly in Imo State. The President expressed his satisfaction and pledged his ongoing support for the state’s development efforts. In relation to the Monday-sit-at-home practice affecting school openings in the state, Uzodimma revealed that measures are being taken to address the issue. An awareness campaign is already underway to ensure all schools resume full operations soon.

Uzodimma provided an update on the Oguta Lake and Orashi river project, a significant development initiative for the state. It was revealed that the hydrographic survey has been completed and the Nigerian Navy is proceeding with the volumetric survey. The project, which involves the Navy and various companies, aims to dredge the river for ship berthing.