Governor Umo Eno Calls for Stronger Collaboration Among South South Governors

In a recent move emphasizing unity and cooperative action, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has advocated for strengthened collaboration among the South South governors in Nigeria. This call to action, made during the South South Governors Forum (SSGF), is aimed at enhancing the prosperity and development of their region, encompassing the states of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo, and Delta, collectively represented in the BRACED Commission.

Setting Politics Aside for Unity

The SSGF meeting bore fruit in the form of several resolutions. A significant outcome was the mutual agreement among the governors to put aside political party differences to maintain unity. The focus was redirected towards shared growth and development in key areas, specifically infrastructure, security, trade, and commerce. By emphasizing the need to jettison political party sentiments, the governors highlighted the essence of unity in their mission for regional development.

Partnering with Federal Government

Another significant resolution involved pledging support to the President of Nigeria and the Federal government. Governor Eno underscored the benefits of drawing strength from one another through an economy of scale. He emphasized the importance of partnering with the Federal government for the mutual benefit of their respective states and the nation at large.

Identifying Key Projects

Among the variety of topics discussed, the East-West Road emerged as a key project requiring cooperative effort. This road, which links all the South South states, is seen as a crucial artery for the region. Cooperation on this project, as well as in the areas of commerce, trade, security, and infrastructure, was regarded as vital to fostering regional development and strengthening the bonds between the states.