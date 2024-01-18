Governor Umo Eno Advocates for Improved Electoral Processes

In a significant move to bolster Nigerian democracy, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has called upon the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue refining policies and regulations that underpin the electoral processes.

The Governor's urging comes as part of the broader efforts to enhance the credibility and efficiency of elections within the country.

During a courtesy call with the newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Governor Eno underscored the indispensability of neutrality and collaboration with stakeholders to ensure peaceful and fair elections.

He emphasized that the robustness of Nigeria's democratic system lies in the strength of its electoral processes and the integrity of those who administer them.