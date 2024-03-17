Governor Uba Sani Launches Ambitious Infrastructural Development Agenda in Kaduna State

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has unveiled a robust infrastructural development agenda, highlighted by the groundbreaking ceremony of the 21st road project in the state. Speaking at the event on Saturday, Governor Sani emphasized the significance of the initiative in bolstering economic growth and creating employment opportunities for the state's populace.

The newly launched road project spans a total of 327 kilometers, connecting College Road to Mashigi and extending down to the Eastern Bypass of Millennium City. This extensive road network traverses Igabi, Kaduna North, and Chikun Local Government Areas, strategically enhancing connectivity across various districts within the state.

Governor Sani reiterated his administration's unwavering commitment to infrastructural development, underscoring its pivotal role in positioning Kaduna State as a vibrant business hub in the Northern region. He emphasized that the construction phase of the road project would generate employment opportunities for individuals across different skill levels, further contributing to socioeconomic empowerment.

Addressing the audience, Governor Sani stated, "Today’s event brings to 21 the number of roads I have performed their groundbreaking across our local governments since assumption of office. About 827 kilometers of roads are currently under construction." This ambitious endeavor underscores the state government's proactive approach to advancing infrastructure and fostering inclusive growth.

Highlighting the broader development agenda, Governor Sani emphasized the concurrent implementation of the Rural Transformation Program alongside urban infrastructure upgrades. He affirmed the administration's commitment to attracting investments and positioning Kaduna State as a preferred destination for business and commerce in the North.

The governor concluded by expressing confidence in the state's trajectory towards unlocking its full potential and achieving sustainable development. The infrastructural investments underscore Kaduna State's commitment to fostering economic prosperity, enhancing mobility, and improving the overall quality of life for its residents.