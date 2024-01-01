en English
Nigeria

Governor Soludo’s New Year Message: 2024, the Year of Changing Gears

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has declared 2024 as the ‘year of changing the gears of development’ for the state and Nigeria in his New Year’s address. The pressing need for unity and collaboration among the state’s citizens was heavily emphasized, reflecting on the challenges of 2023 and his optimism for the future.

Reflecting on Challenges and Resilience

In his speech, Soludo highlighted the resilience of the people of Anambra, known as ndị Anambra, as he reflected on the challenges faced in 2023. These included the removal of the fuel subsidy and changes to the foreign exchange system. Despite these challenges, the people of Anambra stayed strong and hopeful, demonstrating a high level of resilience.

Looking Ahead: An Optimistic Outlook

Delivering his New Year’s message at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia, Soludo projected an optimistic future for Anambra. He emphasized the need for unity and collaboration among the residents of Anambra and Nigerians in general, urging everyone to work towards a shared vision of a prosperous and productive state.

Changing the Gears of Development

The governor sees 2024 as a pivotal year to change the dynamics of the state. He underlined the necessity for the government at all levels to deliver the dividends of democracy in this non-election year. Soludo assured the people of Anambra that his administration will shift the gear of development at all levels in the new year and called for support and cooperation from all.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

