NLC and TUC Commend Governor Soludo's Infrastructure Advancements in Awka

Leaders and representatives from the Anambra State Chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) recently heralded Governor Chukwuma Soludo's administration for ushering an unprecedented infrastructural transformation in Awka and beyond. The commendations were voiced during a courtesy visit to the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority's (ACTDA) Managing Director, Hon. Ossy Onuko, highlighting the city's new aesthetic and functional upgrades attributed to Soludo's visionary governance and Onuko's diligent execution.

During the meeting, Comrade Humphrey Nwafor, the State Chairman of NLC, praised the significant facelift Awka has received, a testament to the Soludo administration's transformative agenda. Similarly, Dr. Emeka Odogwu, representing the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), acknowledged ACTDA's pivotal role in projecting the administration's positive image through its impactful projects. The dialogue further explored potential collaborations for the forthcoming 2024 Workers Day, aiming to amplify ACTDA's achievements and role in actualizing Anambra's development aspirations.

Engagement and Collaboration for Progress

Dr. Odogwu, doubling as the Chairman of the 2024 Workers Day Planning Committee, emphasized the value of partnering with ACTDA for the event. He envisioned this collaboration as a means to strengthen ties between the state government, its agencies, and Anambra's workforce, fostering a more vibrant and progressive state. In response, Hon. Onuko expressed gratitude for the unions' recognition and reiterated ACTDA's commitment to transforming Awka into a model mega city that aligns with the Soludo Government's vision of a livable and prosperous homeland.

Highlighting the visit's collaborative spirit, Mrs. Chika Chukwudozie, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, and other union officials underscored the importance of continuous engagement and partnership between the state government and its workforce. The unions' gesture of presenting almanacs and publications to Hon. Onuko symbolized a mutual commitment to Awka's and Anambra's broader development goals.