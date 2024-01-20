Governor Soludo Criticized for Prioritizing Minor Disputes Over Significant Issues in Anambra

As the helmsman of Anambra State, Nigeria, Governor Soludo's tenure has been marred with controversies. The former central bank governor, highly regarded for his first-class economist background, has seemingly veered away from addressing substantive issues and instead, embroiled himself in minor disputes. His governance approach has attracted criticism from traditional rulers to religious leaders, underlining a growing concern.

In a notable instance, Governor Soludo suspended the Igwe of Neni for bestowing a chieftaincy title on Senator Ifeanyi Uba without the required clearances. This action was met with criticism from the Obi of Onitsha, who deemed it petty and counterproductive to governance. Such confrontations with traditional rulers have only served to distract from the larger challenges facing the state.

Collision with Religious Leaders

Religious leaders too have expressed disappointment in Soludo's governance. The Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Valerian Okeke, voiced his disapproval over Soludo's enforcement of a burial law aimed at reducing funeral ostentation. Okeke saw this as an overreach into personal liberties, a sentiment echoed widely across the state.

These controversies have painted a picture of a disoriented government, seemingly more focused on enforcing minor laws than on pursuing meaningful social and economic reforms. Soludo's actions, deemed as distractions, have raised questions about his ability to prioritize and enact impactful policies. With the state grappling with significant challenges, the need for focused, productive governance has never been more crucial.