Governor Soludo Inaugurates 18 Merit-based Permanent Secretaries & Boosts Gender Equality in Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has taken a groundbreaking step by inaugurating 18 new permanent secretaries into the state's civil service, following a merit-based selection process. This move not only emphasizes the administration's dedication to excellence and integrity but also highlights a significant stride towards gender equality and diversity in governance.

Under Governor Soludo's administration, the appointment of permanent secretaries has undergone a transformative change. For the first time in Anambra State, candidates were rigorously vetted through examinations and interviews, a process that ensured only the most qualified individuals were chosen.

This approach not only challenges the status quo but also paves the way for a more efficient and transparent civil service, geared towards delivering outstanding service to the citizens of Anambra.

Diversity and Gender Equality at the Forefront

In a bold move, the new appointees include individuals from various states, signifying a break from traditional tribalistic and nepotistic practices. Furthermore, Governor Soludo's administration has made a noteworthy effort in promoting gender equality by appointing eight women among the 18 new permanent secretaries. This decision is not only a win for gender representation but also serves as a testament to the administration's commitment to leveraging diverse talents and perspectives for the betterment of the state.

Despite the economic challenges facing the state and the country at large, Governor Soludo has called upon the new permanent secretaries to embody the ethos of excellence, integrity, and public service. By forgoing his salary, the governor exemplifies the sacrifices necessary for the greater good and sets a high standard for his team.