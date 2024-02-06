Governor Shapiro to Deliver Budget Address Amid Controversies and Challenges

In a significant development, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is readying to present his 2024-25 budget proposal to a joint session of the legislature. This forthcoming address will mark Shapiro's second budget proposal, where he is expected to focus on key areas like higher education institutions, underfunded public schools, and economic development. Despite Pennsylvania running deficits, the proposed operating budget is anticipated to exceed this year's $45 billion.

Significant Budget Increase and Key Areas

Shapiro's budget proposal brings forth anticipated historic increases in areas of spending and underlines the weight of the occasion set in the grand Capitol Rotunda. Key points of contention in the proposal include funding for struggling transit systems, public schools, and economic development. The Governor also plans to propose $282.8 million in new state funding for public transit, with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) expected to receive the largest cut.

Shapiro's Priorities and Budget Negotiations

The proposed budget upward of $45 billion with sweeping changes to higher education and K-12 public schools reflects Shapiro's priorities for the upcoming legislative year. It also marks the beginning of budget negotiations with the General Assembly. The budget address is expected to highlight funding increases in economic development, human services, violence prevention, and more.

Looking Back and Ahead

Shapiro plans to revisit unachieved goals from his first year in office, including raising the minimum wage and school vouchers. The Governor recently unveiled a 10-year economic development strategy and proposed sweeping reforms to the state university and community college system. His impending budget will include investments related to the economic strategy and aims to cap tuition for low and moderate-income students. Furthermore, he plans to boost funding for mass transit and has shown support for private school tuition vouchers.